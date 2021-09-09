COVID-19 in Sask.: 354 new cases, 15 new hospitalizations, 3 deaths
The total provincial death toll since the start of the pandemic is 711
The province reported 354 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, as well as three more deaths. The total provincial death toll since the start of the pandemic is 711.
There are 15 more people in hospital with the virus, and two more in intensive care. That brings the total of those in hospital to 321, and the total in intensive care to 69.
Of the 321 patients in hospital, 239 — or 74.5 per cent — were not fully vaccinated.
According to the update, more than one-third of new cases are in the 20 to 39 age category.
The total number of cases considered active is 4,718, and the seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 450. That's down from 478 on Sept. 26.
The new cases reported Sunday are located in the following zones:
- Far northwest: five.
- Far north central: three.
- Far northeast: 10.
- Northwest: 54.
- North central: 18.
- Northeast: 11.
- Saskatoon: 84.
- Central west: seven.
- Central east: 19.
- Regina: 73.
- Southwest: 21.
- South central: 16.
- Southeast: 15.
Location information was pending for 18 more cases.
There were 2,905 new tests reported on Sunday, as well as 1,372 new doses of COVID-19 vaccines. That brings the total number of fully vaccinated people in Saskatchewan up to 741,173.
Saskatchewan's proof of vaccination policy came into effect Friday, requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in order to enter some establishments.
