Province reports 286 new cases of COVID-19, one death

The province is reporting 286 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death.

The person who died was from the Saskatoon area and was between 20 and 39 years old.

Active cases have swelled to more than 3,416, which is almost 1,000 more active cases than a week ago.

Hospitalizations in the province increased by two from the previous day to 184, with 32 of those patients in intensive care. Of the 184 patients, 141 (76.5 per cent) were not fully vaccinated.

Saskatoon recorded 65 new cases and the north central zone has 46 new cases.

The seven day rolling daily average is at an all-time high of 364 new cases per day. (CBC News)

The new cases reported Thursday are located in the following zones:

Far northwest: seven.

Far north central: four.

Far northeast: 25.

Northwest: 19.

North central: 46.

Northeast: seven.

Saskatoon: 65.

Central west: five.

Central east: five.

Regina: 12.

Southwest: 11.

South central: six.

Southeast: 25.

Location pending: 49.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases hit another new record of 364 new cases per day — or 30.2 cases per 100,000.

The number of people getting a vaccine ticked up as 2,293 doses were given, including 1,062 first doses.

One-third of new cases are among people between the ages of 20 and 39, and 90 per cent of the new cases are among people who are not fully vaccinated.