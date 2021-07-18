COVID-19 in Sask.: Saskatchewan overtakes Alberta as province with worst rate of infection

For the second day in a row, more people were diagnosed with COVID-19 than received a vaccination.

Saskatchewan reported 405 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, two more deaths, and 27 more people in hospital, bringing the total to 181 patients.

Thirty-two of those people are in intensive care.

There have not been this many people hospitalized since April 29, during the peak of the third wave.

While case numbers skyrocket, only 393 more vaccines were administered on Tuesday.

On Tuesday there were 305 new cases and just 294 vaccines given.

A couple of days ago in a tweet, Andy Potter asked: "should our chief medical health officer resign?" Host Leisha Grebinski speaks with Andy Potter, who is an expert in vaccine development, a professor at the U of S and the former head of VIDO-InterVac.

The new cases reported Wednesday are located in the following zones:

Far northwest: 22.

Far north central: three.

Far northeast: 71.

Northwest: 39.

North central: 78.

Northeast: 14.

Saskatoon: 98.

Central west: seven.

Central east: 10.

Regina: 17.

Southwest: two.

South central: four.

Southeast: six.

Location pending: 34.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases hit another new record: 362, or 30 new cases per 100,000 people. Saskatchewan now has the worst rate of infections of all the provinces.

According to federal statistics, the rate of cases in the last seven days of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan was 210 per 100,000 population.

Alberta, which had the worst rate, has 203 per 100,000 population over the last seven days.

Saskatoon now has 968 active cases.

The North Central zone has 555 active cases with a population of just under 90,000 people.

In contrast, Regina has 164 active cases with a population of almost 275,000.

About a third (34.6 per cent) of new cases are in the 20-39 age category.

About 87 per cent were not fully vaccinated.

There have now been 615 people in the province who died from COVID-19.