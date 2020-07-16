COVID-19 in Sask.: More than 300 new cases recorded for fifth day in a row
Seven-day average of new COVID cases reaches a new high of 350 per day
The seven-day rolling average of new COVID-19 cases hit a new record high, while vaccinations have hit a new low.
Over the last seven days there has been a record average of 350 new cases — or 29.1 new cases per 100,000 people — after 305 new cases were reported by the province Tuesday.
Meanwhile, just 294 vaccinations were given Monday. That's the lowest number since the province began offering vaccinations widely.
About 87 per cent of the new cases were in people who had not been fully vaccinated.
Another person has died of COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 613.
There were 3,184 active cases province-wide, a decrease of 68.
Saskatoon has 966 of those active cases after adding 84 Tuesday.
Regina recorded 16 new cases and now has 162 active cases.
The new cases reported Tuesday are located in the following zones:
- Far northwest: nine.
- Far north central: two.
- Far northeast: 37.
- Northwest: 35.
- North central: 39.
- Northeast: 18.
- Saskatoon: 84.
- Central west: five.
- Central east: 10.
- Regina: 16.
- Southwest: five.
- South central: three.
- Southeast: nine.
- Location pending: 33.
The number of people in hospital increased by nine to 154 patients. Twenty-nine of those people are in intensive care.
Saskatoon has 19 people in intensive care, a new high for that city.
Almost 40 per cent of the new cases are younger than 20.
Since Friday, new cases have exceeded 300 each day.
Only 2,185 tests were done on Monday.
