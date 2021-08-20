COVID-19 in Sask.: 418 new cases, 2 deaths reported Friday

Saskatchewan reached another grim milestone Friday as 418 new COVID-19 cases were announced.

There have also been two more deaths. A total of 610 people in Saskatchewan have now died from the virus.

More than one-third (34.9 per cent) of new cases are 19 years old or younger.

The rolling seven-day average of new cases per day hit 302 (25.1 new cases per 100,000). The worst seven-day average in Saskatchewan was Jan. 12, when there were an average of 321 new cases per day.

Saskatchewan now has more active cases per capita than at any time in the third wave of the pandemic. The peak of active cases per 100,000 people in the third wave was 234 on April 18. It now has 235 cases per 100,000 people.

The new cases Friday are located in the following zones:

Far northwest (20).

Far northeast (15).

Northwest (50).

North central (47).

North east (21)

Saskatoon (131).

Central west (23).

Central east (11).

Regina (23).

Southwest (10).

South central (nine).

South east (13).

Location pending (45).

Known active cases now stand at 2,755, up 289 from Thursday. Saskatoon has 811 known active cases.

Over 400 new cases in Saskatchewan today. But just 55 of those new cases - or about 13 per cent - were among fully vaccinated people. And we know most of those fully vaccinated cases will only have very mild symptoms, or none at all. <a href="https://t.co/Tu3SVN8X24">pic.twitter.com/Tu3SVN8X24</a> —@PremierScottMoe

About one in seven (13.2 percent) of new cases were people who were fully vaccinated.

There are 135 people in hospital for COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, with 23 of them in intensive care. Of the 135 patients, 95 are not fully vaccinated.

The province administered 2,716 vaccines Thursday, with 1,174 of those being first doses.