2 children in ICU with COVID-19 as hospitalizations jump in Saskatchewan

Hospitalizations continue to rise in Saskatchewan, with the province's latest report showing two children with COVID-19 in intensive care.

According to the Saskatchewan Health Authority's latest report, one of the children is being treated for COVID-19 related illness and the other was an incidental COVID infection.

An incidental infection means the person was admitted to hospital and being treated for reasons other than COVID-19, but subsequently tested positive for the virus.

An SHA spokesperson refused to provide further details on the pediatric cases, including the children's ages and whether they were on the pediatric or neonatal intensive care units.

The province reported Sunday that 252 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, up from 244 Saturday. Total ICU patients with COVID-19 remained at 26.

The province also reported 1,629 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Sunday, the highest daily number reported in Saskatchewan.

That number likely only captures a slice of the COVID cases in the province. People who test positive at home on self-administered rapid tests aren't included in the province's daily numbers.

Chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab, with the approval of the Ministry of Health, changed the public health order that previously required unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people to isolate for 10 days if they were deemed a close contact of a COVID-19 positive case.

The amended order states that partially-vaccinated or unvaccinated people who are asymptomatic can leave isolation for the "sole purpose of receiving a COVID-19 vaccination." They are only allowed to leave isolation to travel directly to and from their vaccination.

The previous isolation requirement caused some people — particularly children ages five to 11, who just became eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations in late November — to miss their vaccination appointments and delay being fully vaccinated.

Currently, a person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second immunization for COVID-19.