Mother of hospitalized 5-year-old says her decision not to get vaccinated was a 'big mistake'

A Regina mother says she's grappling with regret over not getting vaccinated sooner after her five-year-old son ended up in the hospital with COVID-19.

"If you're unsure about getting vaccinated, you should really think twice about it because this virus is very real," said 25-year-old Janis Bennett.

"And I didn't think it would get me, because I did my part in sanitizing, keeping safe, social distancing and not going out when I don't need to go out."

She wasn't sure which vaccine to get, due to high blood pressure and other health concerns. That delay turned out to be a "big mistake," she said.

Earlier this month, she developed what she thought was a sinus infection. She was low on energy and just wanted to lie in bed, but then she lost her sense of smell as well.

On Tuesday, Sept. 21, she woke up to find her normally active, playful son Maverick in a very sick state.

"He wasn't really responding to me. He went to the bathroom, he didn't want to eat."

She called 911, and emergency workers arrived at the house and got him on an IV, she said.

The pair were taken to the emergency room and received positive tests for COVID-19.

Her son looked lethargic, his puffy eyes leaking with a discharge, she said. Doctors also needed to administer a chest X-ray and an echocardiogram for her son.

"He got so sick to the point he didn't want to eat anything, he didn't want to be touched, he couldn't move as well as he normally would," Bennett said.

"It broke my heart to see him that way."

While both Maverick and his mother were discharged on Sept. 28, he continues to have lingering symptoms. He will have to continue taking aspirin to reduce his risk of a blood clot or a stroke, at least until he sees a cardiologist in November to assess him for heart damage, Bennett said.

As of Sept. 30, there were three children under the age of 12 in hospitals in Saskatchewan, one of them in ICU, according to the Ministry of Health. The ministry also says it is working toward including hospitalization figures by age and vaccination status in its daily dashboard reporting.

Kids and COVID-19 risks

The Canadian Paediatric Society recently released a year-long study looking at all pediatric cases of COVID-19 in hospitals and ICUs.

That study found that in the first three waves of the pandemic, children and youth fared better than adults and were at less risk of severe disease or death.

However, Dr. Charlotte Moore Hepburn, one of the lead investigators in the study, says that pediatricians do not want to underplay the risk of COVID-19 to children, as children with and without underlying conditions can get hospitalized or admitted to ICUs with COVID-19.

Children can also develop multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) weeks after getting COVID-19 — and the impact of the more contagious delta variant is still being studied, she noted.

With Pfizer seeking regulatory approval in the U.S. for a vaccine for children aged five to 11, Moore Hepburn says she's encouraging families to get their children vaccinated when the time comes here in Canada.

"It remains an important disease in children, and children need to do their part in terms of both protecting themselves, their loved ones and their communities."

Bennett says her story has already impacted those closest to her, including her father whom she said "isn't a big believer in this virus."

After seeing his daughter and her son in the hospital, he's taking it more seriously, while she says her unvaccinated friends with children are also getting vaccinated to protect their children.

"They didn't want to be in the situation that I was in."