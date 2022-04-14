COVID-19 hospitalizations climb above 400 in Saskatchewan, with 25 patients in ICU

The number of COVID-19 patients is climbing as are the number of cases turning up in Saskatchewan's emergency rooms, provincial figures show.

As of Wednesday, the last available day data was available in the update, there were 403 people in hospital due to COVID-19, an increase from last week's data.

Of those in hospital, 25 were in intensive care — an increase from 20 last week.

Thursday's update showed 43.4 COVID-like illness patients were showing up per 1,000 emergency room visits.

That's an increase from the previous six weeks of reported data, which showed 32.3 COVID-like illness patients were showing up per 1,000 emergency room visits.

Another 20 COVID-19 deaths were reported in Thursday's weekly update.

Saskatchewan reported 1,051 cases of COVID-19 in its limited testing capacity as of Thursday's weekly COVID-19 update.

There were 16 confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities and care home settings in Saskatchewan reported between April 3 and April 9.

The data provided on Thursday shows 51.5 per cent of those over 18 had at least one booster vaccination. As of April 9, 85.7 per cent of the population had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.