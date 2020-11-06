Seven Saskatchewan health organizations have united in their call for more stringent COVID-19 measures.

With case numbers spiking in the province, the group of professional associations embraces the implementation of mandatory masking, but says more needs to be done.

"We don't have to look too far back or too far away to know what is in store for us in Saskatchewan if our political leaders don't take swift, decisive action to blunt the surge that is overwhelming our health care system and putting Saskatchewan citizens at risk," Dr. Barb Konstantynowicz, president of the Saskatchewan Medical Association (SMA) wrote in an op-ed publishedon the association's website.

"Doing the right thing too late is better than nothing, but it is not our best."

Call for additional measures

The organizations list three measures needed to get the COVID-19 numbers down again. While mandatory masking indoors is already in place, the agencies want the policy extended throughout the province.

The op-ed also calls for a "targeted closing of bars and nightclubs until the surge is blunted," pointing to recent outbreaks at facilities in Saskatoon and worldwide.

"These venues are very COVID-friendly," Konstantynowicz wrote.

"People go there to congregate; physical distancing is hard. Alcohol is a disinhibitor. Loud music makes people raise their voices to be heard, which releases more virus-containing droplets."

The organizations also call for radically improved testing and tracing. The op-ed argues that the time lag between getting tested and receiving the results is one reason why pandemics "get out of control." Another problem is that tests are not easily available for asymptomatic people, according to the op-ed.

"Testing technology is improving; there are now test strips that can produce results within 15 minutes. Intensive testing with instant results is the only way to detect emerging clusters before they grow too big to contain."

Physician, nursing, pharmacy associations sign on

The six organizations who stand behind the call for more action include the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan, the College of Family Physicians of Canada, the Saskatchewan Registered Nurses Association, the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses, the Pharmacy Association of Saskatchewan and the Saskatchewan College of Pharmacy Professionals.

The op-ed lists Slovakia as a positive example of effective testing, saying the country was able to test half of its population (5.5 million) within one day.

"We do not propose these measures lightly," said Konstantynowicz.

"But if the province does not pursue them, things will get worse — possibly a lot worse.... As cases mount, there will have to be a more widespread lockdown, and the economic domino effect that ensues."

Saskatchewan's Health Minister Paul Merriman and Saskatchewan's Chief Medical Health Officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab are scheduled to provide a COVID-19 update on Friday at 11:30 a.m.