COVID-19 cases in two separate classrooms at Harbour Landing School
Regina's Harbour Landing School has identified COVID-19 in two separate classrooms, according to a Facebook post from the school.
School has closed two classrooms; rest of school operating as normal
A letter attached to the post indicated that the school would close the two affected classrooms until further notice, but that the rest of the school would remain open.
The school is asking parents to monitor their children for symptoms and to call 811 if any symptoms show up. Public health is in the middle of tracing the cases and contacting affected people.
The school says if you do not hear from public health, then you likely haven't been exposed.
