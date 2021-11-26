COVID-19 in Sask.: 108 new cases, 1 new death reported Friday

Saskatchewan reported 108 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, along with the death of another person who had the disease.

Almost one-third of the 108 cases was in children under the age of 12, according to the province's dashboard.

Of the new cases among people age 12 and older, half were in fully vaccinated people.

Since the start of the pandemic, 916 people with COVID-19 have died in the province.

As of Friday, there are 1,017 known active cases in Saskatchewan — 24 more than on Thursday. One month ago, the province reported more than double that with 2,440.

There are 143 people with COVID-19 in hospital in the province as of Friday, including 41 in intensive care units.

According to the dashboard, 65.7 per cent of the 143 hospitalized patients were not fully vaccinated.

Another six people with the disease are being treated in hospitals outside of the province.

As of Friday there are 108 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 80,775 reported cases in Saskatchewan, the province said. (CBC)

With COVID-19 vaccines becoming available to children under the age of 12 this week, immunization numbers have been climbing over the last three days.

A total of 4,184 more people have received a COVID-19 shot, according to Friday's update, with 2,741 receiving their first shot and 1,443 getting their second.

To date, 832,511 people across Saskatchewan have become fully vaccinated.

So far, health-care workers have administered 4,317 doses to children in the five to 11 age group, according to Friday's update.

The province also reported 2,153 new COVID-19 tests.

The seven-day average of daily new cases was 98 on Friday, or 8.1 per 100,000 people.

The new cases reported Friday were in the following health zones:

Far northeast: one.

Northwest: eight.

North central: 19.

Northeast: two.

Saskatoon: 12.

Central east: 24.

Regina: 12.

Southwest: one.

South central: seven.

Southeast: 19.

Residence information is pending for three new case.