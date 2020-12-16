COVID-19 in Sask.: 207 new cases, 2,789 vaccinations, 2 more deaths

Saskatchewan reported 207 new cases of COVID-19 and two more coronavirus-related deaths Friday.

One of the people who died was in the 60 to 69 age group from Regina. The other resident was in the 80 and older age group and was from Saskatoon.

There have been a total of 393 known COVID-19-related deaths in the province as of Friday.

Of the 29,432 total known cases to date, 1,507 are considered active.

The seven-day average of daily new cases in Saskatchewan is 155 — 12.7 new cases per 100,000 population.

The new cases Friday are in the following provincial zones:

Far northwest, 23.

Far north central, two.

Far northeast, 13.

Northwest, 20.

North central, 13.

Saskatoon, 45.

Central east, 18.

Regina, 43.

Southwest, two.

South central, five.

Southeast, five.

Ten of the new cases have pending residence information.

There are currently 138 people in hospital in the province due to COVID-19, 20 of whom are in intensive care.

The province also reported 125 new recoveries in the latest update. There have been 27,532 known recoveries total as of Friday.

To date, 589,109 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan, 3,289 of which were processed on Thursday.

2,789 new vaccinations

There were 2,789 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered Thursday in Saskatchewan, according to the province.

To date, a total of 86,879 shots have been administered.

The latest doses were administered in the following provincial zones:

Far north central, 22.

Northwest, 544.

North central, 60.

Central east, 120.

Southeast, 30.

Saskatoon, 850.

Regina, 1,163.

Health Canada approved the use of the new single-dose Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in Canada on Friday.

The Johnson and Johnson vaccine is approved for people 18 years and over. The province says shipment dates and vaccine quantities for Saskatchewan are not yet available.

A shipment of the new AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine (15,500 doses) is expected arrive late the week of March 8, according to the province. It will be distributed among Regina, Saskatoon, North Battleford, Prince Albert, Moose Jaw, and Yorkton.

The Moderna vaccine shipment for the week of March 8 is now not expected until the week of March 15, according to the province.

(CBC News Graphics)

