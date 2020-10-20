COVID-19 cases in 2 northern communities prompt safety measures

Two communities in northern Saskatchewan are implementing additional safety measures as COVID-19 spreads in their communities.

Red Earth Cree Nation

Red Earth Cree Nation has a total of 14 active cases now on reserve. They have changed their COVID-19 testing criteria so only people who have been named as a close contact and people who are symptomatic can be tested.

A release from Red Earth said there has been exposures that are linked to schools. Band leadership is asking that everyone stay home and said this situation is now considered an outbreak.

The flu vaccine rollout in the community will be delayed because of COVID-19.

La Ronge

The town of La Ronge currently has seven active cases of COVID-19, six of which are from transmission at Pre-Cam Community School. Three students and three staff have tested positive there, according to a release from the school division.

Contact tracing at the school is now completed, and the school was set to reopen Tuesday. Two classrooms will stay closed until Oct. 27. Those students will stay learning online until that time.

The Lac La Ronge Indian Band has two known cases on the La Ronge Reserve, four cases in Sucker River, eight in Stanley Mission, and seven in Little Red.

