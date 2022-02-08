Premier, health minister say Dr. Saqib Shahab recommended Sask.'s shift to weekly COVID-19 reports

Saskatchewan's premier and health minister say the decision to shift to a weekly reports on COVID-19 data was the result of a "clinical decision" and recommendation from the province's top doctor.

The province shifted from a daily reporting structure through a COVID-19 dashboard to weekly reports published online on Feb. 10.

According to Health Minister Paul Merriman, that reporting structure was a recommendation made by chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab.

"This is what Dr. Shahab has recommended we report out," Merriman told the legislature during question period on Monday.

The response from the health minister comes as the province's Official Opposition is calling for a return to a more frequent reporting structure.

The epidemiological reports published by the provincial government every Thursday often share data that is nearly a week old by the time it is published, meaning any real time analysis is impossible.

As of Tuesday, the latest report provided information on many key metrics including deaths, cases and vaccination up to Feb. 26, or 10 days ago.

NDP health critic Vicki Mowat said giving people less information about hospitalizations and death rates does not make sense at this point in the pandemic.

"[The decision made] it impossible for Saskatchewan people to conduct, quote 'individual risk assessments,'" Mowat said during question period.

Despite the calls from the Opposition, the request to reintroduce a regular reporting timetable appears unlikely to be granted by the government.

Premier Moe said the decision was based off of health recommendations and was part of a broader move to treat COVID-19 like other communicable diseases.

"[It] also provides a number of resources now that are available in public health to start to regain some focus on some of the other important work that public health does across the province," Moe said.

A request to the Ministry of Health to confirm Moe and Merriman's statements about Shahab's recommendation has so far gone unanswered.

Feb. third deadliest month of pandemic

On Monday, Mowat repeatedly pressed Merriman to disclose up-to-date data, including the number of people in hospital with COVID-19, how many of those were in the ICU and how many people had died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Merriman did not provide an answer.

Instead, he thanked the province's health-care workers for their ongoing efforts and highlighted the government's response to the pandemic.

The most recent report said 44 people died of COVID-19 from Feb. 20 to Feb 26.

That brought the total number of COVID-19 deaths from Feb. 1 to Feb. 26 to 142, according the provincial government.

That made February the third deadliest month of the entire pandemic, even with two days worth of data left to be counted.

There are 1,134 people known to have died in Saskatchewan from COVID-19, according to the latest data from the province.

The next batch of data on COVID-19 is set to be released on March. 10.