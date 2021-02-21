COVID-19 in Sask.: 182 new cases, 4 deaths reported

Sunday's COVID-19 update in Saskatchewan said there were 182 new cases of the illness in the province.

Four more people were also reported to have died as of Sunday's update. Two people in their 60s died in the northwest zone and two people in their 70s in the Regina zone died after testing positive for COVID-19.

Saskatchewan is now reporting 372 deaths since the pandemic started.

The new cases were located in the following zones:

Regina, 56.

Saskatoon, 48.

Far Northeast, 22.

Far Northwest, 11.

Northwest, 10.

Central east, seven.

South central, five.

North central, five.

Northeast, four.

Central west, two.

North central, two.

One case was reported in each of the southwest and southeast zones and eight new cases required residence information.

Four cases were reassigned, one added in each of the far north central and north west zones and two in the north central zone.

Saskatchewan, as of Sunday, was reporting 1,670 active cases of COVID-19. The seven-day daily new case average now sits at 153, or 12.5 per 100,000 people.

Sunday's update said 176 people were in hospital; of them 13 were in intensive care.

The update said 2,428 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in Saskatchewan on Saturday.

There were 2,186 COVID-19 tests processed in the province on Saturday.