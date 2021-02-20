COVID-19 in Sask.: 193 new cases, 3 new deaths reported
7-day daily case average now at 150, or 12.2 per 100,000 people
Three more COVID-19 deaths were reported in Saskatchewan Saturday, bringing the province's death total from the illness to 368.
The deaths were a person in their 60s from the Regina zone, one in their 70s in the southeast zone, and a person in the 80-plus age group in the north central zone.
There were also 193 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Saskatchewan. The province's active case total is now 1,602, after 170 new recoveries were reported. There have been a total of 25,468 recoveries to date.
The seven-day daily average for new cases sat at 150, or 12.2 new cases per 100,000 people, which the province says is Saskatchewan's lowest seven-day average in over three months.
The new cases were reported as follows:
- Regina: 78.
- Saskatoon: 26.
- Far northwest: 16.
- Northwest: 14.
- Far north central: 12.
- Far northeast: 10.
- Southeast: nine.
- North central: eight.
- South central,: five.
- Central east: four.
- Central west: three.
- Northeast: three.
- Southwest: one.
Residence information is pending for four other cases.
4,233 vaccinations
Another 4,233 COVID-19 vaccine doses were distributed in Saskatchewan on Friday. The province has administered 57,824 vaccine doses in total.
The province remains in Phase 1 of its vaccine distribution plan, "targeting residents and staff of long-term and personal-care homes, identified health care providers, residents 70 years and older and residents aged 50 and older in remote/northern Saskatchewan," Saturday's update said.
Registration for appointments for those targeted in Phase 2 of the vaccine rollout will be available when that phase begins, the province says.