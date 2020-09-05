New COVID-19 exposures dotted around province: Sask. Health Authority

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning of multiple exposures in a few cities and towns around the province. There are alerts in Saskatoon, Moose Jaw and Coronach.

If you are symptomatic and have been at one of the following businesses, the SHA says to isolate immediately and call 811 to arrange testing. If you are asymptomatic, self-monitor for symptoms for two weeks.

Saskatoon

Co-Op Gas Bar, Molland Lane:

Aug. 22, 5:30 p.m. - 6:15 p.m.

Milestones Eighth Street:

Aug. 28, 8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Aug. 29, 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Aug. 30. 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Old Navy Preston Crossing:

Aug. 28, 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Coronach

Southland Co-op, Coronach Food Store:

Aug. 26, 3 p.m. - 3:15 p.m.

Moose Jaw

Moose J​​aw Co-op, 500 First Ave NW:

Aug. 27, 11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Past Ti​mes Old Time Photography & Gifts:

Aug. 29, from approximately 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Moose Jaw Co-op, 500 First Ave NW:

Sept. 1, from approximately 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Moose Jaw Co-op Gas Station, 500 First Ave NW:

Sept. 1, from approximately 12:30 p.m. - 12:45 p.m.​

The SHA issues these alerts when it's likely that an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 was at the businesses while they were contagious.