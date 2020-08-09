Skip to Main Content
Health Authority warns of COVID-19 exposures at Regina Walmart, Saskatoon nightclub
The Saskatchewan Health Authority says there were possible COVID-19 exposures at a Saskatoon nightclub and at a Walmart in Regina in the first week of August.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority warned of possible COVID-19 exposures at a business in Regina and a business in Saskatoon in early August. (Trevor Bothorel/Radio-Canada)

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) issued a warning of possible COVID-19 exposures at businesses in Regina and Saskatoon in early August. 

The health authority is asking people who visited Diva's Nightclub in Saskatoon on Aug. 1 from 10:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. on August 2 to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days. 

In Regina, the health authority advised people who visited the Walmart in Grasslands on Aug. 5 from 11:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days.

On Saturday, the SHA also warned of possible COVID-19 exposure at the Rochdale Superstore in Regina.

The SHA encouraged anyone in the province to seek testing if they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and reminded residents testing is available for anyone.

Anyone experiencing the following symptoms should contact the 8-1-1 HealthLine, a nurse practitioner or their family physician for advice about whether they should be tested:

  •  Fever
  • Cough
  • Headache
  • Muscle and/or joint aches and pains
  • Sore throat
  • Chills
  • Runny nose
  • Nasal congestion
  • Conjunctivitis
  • Dizziness
  • Fatigue
  • Nausea/vomiting
  • Diarrhea
