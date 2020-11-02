Regina McDonald's closed for cleaning after employee case of COVID-19

A McDonald's restaurant in Regina has been shut down for cleaning after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The worker at the restaurant at 2620 Dewdney Avenue reported their positive test result to their employer on Monday.

Their most recent shift at the restaurant was on Oct. 31 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. CST.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the decision was made to immediately shut down the restaurant for a thorough cleaning and sanitization by a certified third party," said a news release from McDonalds Canada.

A list of possible exposure locations released by the Saskatchewan Health Authority on Monday included seven communities in the province.

Hague

October 27 Hague Shell Gas Bar and Convenience Store, 11 a.m. to noon and 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. CST.



Lloydminster

October 24 Servus Sports Centre (hockey area only), 5202 12 Street, 9 to 10 a.m. CST.



North Battleford:

October 21 and 22 Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 492-114th Street, no times identified



Prince Albert:

October 22 Dollarama, 2995 2nd Ave W, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. CST.

October 23 Gateway Mall (every store), 1403 Central Avenue, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. CST. Walmart, 800 15 Street East, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. CST. McDonalds, 3625 2 Avenue, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. CST. Northern Lights Casino, 44 Marquis Road W, 6:30 p.m. to early morning hours on Oct. 24 CST.



October 26 Venice House Restaurant, 1498 Central Avenue, no times identified

October 29 Ramada Hotel Lounge, 3245 2 Avenue West, 5 p.m. to midnight CST.



Regina

October 22 University of Regina (Riddell Centre), 3737 Wascana Parkway, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. CST. Walmart Supercentre, 4500 Gordon Road, 8 to 8:20 p.m. CST.

October 29 Real Canadian SuperStore, 3806 Albert Street, 8:35 to 8:55 p.m. CST.



Shellbrook

October 19, 20, 21 Big Way Grocery, 28 Main Street, 3:30 to 4 p.m. CST each day

October 22 Arnie's Grill, 133 Main Street, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. CST.



Saskatoon

October 20 Midtown Plaza (Sephora, Victoria's Secret, food court), 201 1 Avenue South, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. CST. Toys 'R' Us, 300 Idylwyld Dr S, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. CST. Winners, 2317-8th St. E, 3 to 4 p.m. CST. Costco, 115 Marquis Dr., 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. CST.



Anyone who was at these locations on the specified dates and times is asked to self-monitor for 14 days. Anyone who shows symptoms will need to immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811, their physician or nurse practitioner to arrange for testing.

The SHA said it is important to note that symptoms can develop from two to 14 days after exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19.