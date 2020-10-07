Health authority warns of possible COVID-19 exposures in Estevan, Harris, Prince Albert, Regina, Saskatoon

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is once again notifying the public that people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at various businesses in several communities while they were likely infected.

These latest alerts include businesses in Regina, Prince Albert, Saskatoon, Estevan and Harris, and come a day after a lengthy list of exposure alerts for Regina, Prince Albert, Dafoe, Stornoway and Yorton.

The health authority says further exposures took place at the following locations during the following dates and times.

Estevan:

Affinity Credit Union, Sept. 28 to Oct. 1, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Oct. 2, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Estevan Leisure Centre, Sept. 29 and Oct. 1, 6:20 to 6:50 p.m.

Tap House Restaurant, 1128 4 St., Oct. 1, 7:30 to 8 p.m.

Sobey's, 440 King St., Oct. 1, 5 to 5:45 p.m.

Harris:

Prairie Centre Credit Union, Oct. 2, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Prince Albert:

Prince Albert Gospel Outreach Church, 921 Central Ave., Sept. 14 to Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m. 11 p.m.

Regina:

Regina International Airport, Oct. 1, 10 to 10:30 a.m.

Air Canada Delhi to Toronto Flight AC43, Seat 12E, Oct.1, 12:30 a.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Air Canada Toronto to Regina Flight AC7939, Seat 20C, Oct. 1, 8:45 a.m. to 10:02 a.m.

Saskatoon:

Hotel Inn and Suites, 253 Willis Cresc. S., from Sept. 28 at 4 p.m. to Sept. 30 at 10:30 a.m.

Mucho Burrito, 3020 Preston Ave. S., Sept. 28, from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The health authority advises any people who were at these locations on the spe​​cified dates and times to immediately self-isolate if they have had, or currently have, symptoms of COVID-19. They should call HealthLine 811 to book a testing.

Anyone who was at the any of the above locations but is not experiencing symptoms should self-monitor for 14 days.