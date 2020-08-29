SHA warns of potential COVID-19 exposure at Regina International Airport

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning the public that a person who tested positive for COVID-19 was likely infectious when they visited the Regina International Airport last Sunday.

The individual was in a number of areas in the airport between 12:30 and 2:00 p.m. CST on Aug. 23, including the Tim Horton's in the secure area of the airport prior to boarding a flight, the SHA news release said.

This person is from a different province and the SHA said that province will provide further information about the flights this person was on.

Anyone who was at the airport during that time and is currently having COVID-19 symptoms should immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811 to arrange for testing.

All other individuals who are not experiencing symptoms should self monitor for 14 days.

Symptoms include fever, cough, headache, muscle and/or joint aches and pains, sore throat, chills, runny nose, nasal congestion, conjunctivitis, dizziness, fatigue, nausea/vomiting, diarrhea, loss of appetite (difficulty feeding for children), loss of sense of taste or smell, shortness of breath and difficulty breathing.