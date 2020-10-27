SHA reports potential COVID-19 exposure in North Battleford, Regina, Saskatoon, Weyburn, Yorkton

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is notifying the public of potential exposure to COVID-19 at multiple businesses throughout the province. These businesses are located in North Battleford, Regina, Saskatoon, Weyburn and Yorkton.

A person or multiple people attended the following businesses while likely infectious:

North Battleford

Oct. 20 Country Cuisine, 2401 99 Street, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sport Chek Frontier Centre, 11429 Railway Avenue East, 4 to 4:45 p.m. Rob and Kathy's No Frills Frontier Centre, 11430 Railway Avenue East, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Walmart Supercentre, 601 Carlton Trail, 5 to 5:45 p.m.

Oct. 21 Sobeys, 9801 Territorial Drive, 8 to 8:45 p.m.



Regina

Oct. 17 Mike's Your Independent Grocer, 1341 Broadway Avenue, 4 to 5 p.m.

Oct. 18 Walmart South Supercentre, 4500 Gordon Road, 8:30 to 9 a.m.

Oct. 19 Pasqua South Medical Centre, 3515 Pasqua Street, 10:50 to 11:10 a.m.

Oct. 20 Walmart South Supercentre, 4500 Gordon Road, 3 to 4 p.m.

Oct. 22 CIBC, 3021 Gordon Road, 12 noon to 12:15 p.m.

Oct. 24 Walmart East Supercentre, 2150 Prince of Wales Drive, 10:30 to 10:50 p.m.

Oct. 25 Michael's, 2088 Prince of Wales Drive, 1 to 1:30 p.m.



Saskatoon

Oct. 12 Canadian Tire Preston Crossing, 1731 Preston Avenue North, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 14 Canadian Tire Preston Crossing, 1731 Preston Avenue North, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Oct. 20 Starbucks, 1844 McOrmond Drive, 9 to 10 a.m. Cobs Bread Cory Common, 60-3270 Preston Avenue, 4 to 7 p.m.



Weyburn

Oct. 19 Leicester Family Restaurant and Lounge, 88 Grace Street (North Weyburn), 8:30 to 11:30 p.m.

Oct. 20 Leicester Family Restaurant and Lounge, 88 Grace Street (North Weyburn), 2 to 4 p.m. Another Round Sports Bar and Grill, Third Street NE, 8:30 to 9 p.m. Pumpjacks Saloon and Steakhouse, 596 18 Street, 9 to 9:30 p.m.

Oct. 23 Walmart, 1000 Sims Avenue, 10:30 to 11 a.m.



Yorkton

Oct. 15 Real Canadian Superstore, 206 Broadway Street East, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 16 Walmart, 240 Hamilton Road, 9 to 9:30 a.m.

Oct. 17 Save-On-Foods, 277 Broadway Street East, 9:15 to 10 a.m. Walmart, 240 Hamilton Road, 10:15 to 11:30 a.m.

Oct. 18 Legacy Co-op grocery store, 30 Argyle Street, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m.

Oct. 19 Real Canadian Superstore, 206 Broadway Street East, 9:45 to 11:45 a.m.

Oct. 20 Canadian Tire, 277 Broadway Street East, 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. Walmart, 240 Hamilton Road, 7 to 7:30 p.m. Real Canadian Superstore, 206 Broadway Street East, 7:15 to 8 p.m.

Oct. 21 Medicine Shoppe, 17-259 Hamilton Road, 11:15 to 11:45 a.m. Real Canadian SuperStore, 206 Broadway Street East, 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Oct. 22 Yorkton Toyota, 5 Kelsey Bay, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Legacy Palliser Way Co-op Gas Bar, 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Pet Valu, 5-275 Broadway Street East, 12 noon to 2:30 p.m. Real Canadian Superstore, 206 Broadway Street East, 2 to 2:45 p.m. KM Auto Care, 50 Broadway Street West, 4:15 to 5 p.m. Walmart, 240 Hamilton Road, 5 to 6:15 p.m.

Oct. 23 Yorkton Toyota, 5 Kelsey Bay, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. All Season Distributors, 226 Smith Street East, 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Leicester Family Restaurant and Lounge, 88 Grace Street, 8:30 to 11:30 p.m.

Oct. 24 Yorkton Toyota, 5 Kelsey Bay, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Real Canadian Superstore, 206 Broadway Street East, 8:15 to 8:45 p.m. Gloria Hayden Centre, 279 Morrison Drive, 3:45 to 4:30



Public Health officials are advising people who were at these locations on the specified dates during the specified times to self-monitor for 14 days.

If those who were present have had or develop symptoms of COVID-19, they should immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811 to arrange for COVID-19 testing.

The SHA says that individuals may develop symptoms from two to 14 days following exposure to the coronavirus.

Cases are up

Saskatchewan may not be reporting thousands or even hundreds of cases a day, but the province has a higher active COVID-19 case total per 100,000 people than most of Canada.

Data shared by the federal government as of Sunday showed 53 people per 100,000 in Saskatchewan currently have COVID-19.

Only Manitoba, Quebec and Alberta had higher totals by Sunday, at 150, 108 and 84 per 100,000 people, respectively.