SHA reports COVID-19 exposure in Regina, Stornoway, Yorkton; visitor limitations in place in Yorkton

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is alerting the public that people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at businesses in Regina, Stornoway and Yorton while they were most likely infectious.

There was a nine-day exposure period in Yorkton at various businesses.

The exposures took place at the following locations during the following dates and times.

Regina:

Sept. 27, Edo Japan on 2126 Prince of Wales Drive, between 4:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Stornoway:

Sept. 24, Combine Bee at Stornoway, SK Farm, between 1:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Yorkton:

Sept. 24, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, Oct. 1, 2 and 3: Kia Auto group dealership, between 8:30 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Sept. 26, 27, and 28: Superstore.

Sept. 26 from 5:50 to 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 27 from 2:00 to 2:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 from 9:00 to 9:30 a.m.

Sept. 28: Gallagher Centre, between 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Sept. 29: Wendy's, between 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Sept. 30, Oct. 1 and 3: Prairie Donair.

Sept. 30 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Oct. 1 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Oct. 3 from 12:00 p.m.to 1:00 p.m.

The SHA advises any people who were at these locations on the spe​​cified dates and during the specified times to immediately self-isolate if they have had or currently have symptoms of COVID-19. They should call HealthLine 811 to book a testing.

Anyone who was at the any of the above locations but is not experiencing symptoms should self monitor for 14 days.

Yorkton limitations

Due to increased COVID-19 activity and exposure in Yorkton and the surrounding area including the RMS of Orkney, Fertile Belt, and Saltcoats, the SHA is urging residents to follow public health measures and personal safety precautions.

These preventative measures include maintaining a physical distance of two metres from others, wearing masks and hand washing.

Family presence and visitation is now limited at the following SHA facilities and care homes: