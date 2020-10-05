SHA reports COVID-19 exposures in Yorkton, Regina, Prince Albert, Stornoway, Dafoe

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is alerting the public that people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at businesses in Regina, Prince Albert, Dafoe, Stornoway and Yorton while they were most likely infectious.

There was a nine-day exposure period in Yorkton and a 10-day exposure period in Prince Albert at various businesses.

The exposures took place at the following locations during the following dates and times.

Regina:

Sept. 27, Edo Japan on 2126 Prince of Wales Drive, between 4:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

October 1 , Boathouse, Cornwall Centre, 2102 11th Ave, between 2:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

October 1, Zumiez, Cornwall Centre, 2102 11th Ave, between 2:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

October 1, Sobey's Liquor Rochdale, 1060 Pasqua Street North, between 4:00 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

October 1, Gaslight Tattoo Parlour, 1816 9th Ave N, between 5:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Prince Albert

Sept. 14-18, 23-25, 29 & 30, Prince Albert Gospel Church at Central Ave, 921 Central Ave, from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Sept. 21, Shell (2nd Ave), 149 16th St W, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Sept. 21-25, Smitty's Restaurant, 2995 2nd Ave W, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sept. 21 & 24, Safeway Grocery Store, South Hill Mall, 2995 2nd Ave W, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sept. 22, Peoples Jewelers, South Hill Mall, 2295 2nd Ave W, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sept. 23, Petro-Canada Fuel Station, 3451 2nd Ave W, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sept. 24, Petro-Canada Fuel Station, 3451 2nd Ave W, 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Sept. 25, Petro-Canada Fuel Station, 3451 2nd Ave W, 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. & 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Sept. 25, Peoples Jewelers, South Hill Mall, 22952nd Ave W, from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Sept. 25, Giant Tiger (Uptown), 267 32nd St W, from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Sept. 28, Dollarama (Cornerstone), 801 15th Street E, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Oct. 1, Smitty's Restaurant, 2995 2nd Ave W, from 4:00 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.

Dafoe:

Sept. 28, Twenty Four Seven Travel Centre, Junction Highway 6 & Highway 16, from 1:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Stornoway:

Sept. 24, Combine Bee at Stornoway, SK Farm, between 1:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Yorkton:

Sept. 24, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, Oct. 1, 2 and 3: Kia Auto group dealership, between 8:30 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Sept. 26, 27, and 28: Superstore.

Sept. 26 from 5:50 to 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 27 from 2:00 to 2:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 from 9:00 to 9:30 a.m.

Sept. 28: Gallagher Centre, between 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Sept. 29: Wendy's, between 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Sept. 30, Oct. 1 and 3: Prairie Donair.

Sept. 30 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Oct. 1 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Oct. 3 from 12:00 p.m.to 1:00 p.m.

Sept. 19: Subway 52120, 5F-275 Broadway St., between 8:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.

Sept. 19-22 and 25-26: Subway 7929, 16 Broadway St E.

Sept. 19 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Sept. 20 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Sept. 21-22 & 25 from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Sept. 26 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Sept. 27, Joe Beeverz, 2-146 Broadway St E, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Sept. 28, Shoppers Drug Mart, Parkland Mall, 277 Broadway St E Unit 33, from 1:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Sept. 28, Dollarama, Parkland Mall, 275 Broadway St E, from 8:00 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sept. 28 & 30, – Yorkton Martial Arts Training Centre, 295 Broadway St W, Yorkton from 6:30-7:45 p.m.

Sept. 29-30, Oct. 1-2, Subway 7929, 16 Broadway St E, Yorkton from 7 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sept. 29, Joe Beeverz, 2-146 Broadway St E, Yorkton, from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Sept. 29-30 & Oct 2, Mr. Mike's, 35-275 Broadway St E, from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Sept. 30, Value Village, Parkland Mall, 277 Broadway St E Suite 33A, from 12:00 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Oct. 2, Mobil at Superstore (Gas Bar), 88 Highway 9 South, from 7:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 3, Joe Beeverz, 2-146 Broadway St E, Yorkton from 12:00 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Oct. 3, Subway 7929, 16 Broadway St E, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The SHA advises any people who were at these locations on the spe​​cified dates and during the specified times to immediately self-isolate if they have had or currently have symptoms of COVID-19. They should call HealthLine 811 to book a testing.

Anyone who was at the any of the above locations but is not experiencing symptoms should self monitor for 14 days.

Yorkton limitations

Due to increased COVID-19 activity and exposure in Yorkton and the surrounding area including the RMS of Orkney, Fertile Belt, and Saltcoats, the SHA is urging residents to follow public health measures and personal safety precautions.

These preventative measures include maintaining a physical distance of two metres from others, wearing masks and hand washing.

Family presence and visitation is now limited at the following SHA facilities and care homes: