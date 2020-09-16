SHA warning of possible COVID-19 exposures in Saskatoon, Foam Lake and Wynyard

The Saskatchewan Hea​​lth Authority (SHA) says a person who tested positive for COVID-19 visited businesses in Saskatoon, Foam Lake and Wynyard while they were likely infectious.

Wal-Mart​​ Preston Cro​ssing in Saskatoon:

September 4 between 7:00 a.​m. - 3:30 p.m.

Septemb​​​er 5 between 7:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Septe​​​mber 7 between 2:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Septe​​​mber 10 between 2:30 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Foam L​ake Husky

​September 6 between 5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

​Wynya​rd A&W

September 6 from 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

The SHA says if anyone was at any of these locations during these times and has or has had symptoms, they should immediately self-isolate and call 811 for a test. If people were there and don't have symptoms, they self-monitor for 14 days.