SHA warning of possible COVID-19 exposures in Saskatoon, Foam Lake and Wynyard
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says a person who tested positive for COVID-19 visited businesses in Saskatoon, Foam Lake and Wynyard while they were likely infectious.
If you were there and have symptoms, self-isolate immediately: SHA
Wal-Mart Preston Crossing in Saskatoon:
- September 4 between 7:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
- September 5 between 7:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
- September 7 between 2:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
- September 10 between 2:30 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Foam Lake Husky
- September 6 between 5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Wynyard A&W
- September 6 from 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
The SHA says if anyone was at any of these locations during these times and has or has had symptoms, they should immediately self-isolate and call 811 for a test. If people were there and don't have symptoms, they self-monitor for 14 days.