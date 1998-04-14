Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 exposure alerts issued for Regina and Yorkton businesses
COVID-19 exposure alerts have been issued for businesses in Regina and Yorkton.

Saskatchewan Health Authority says potential exposures were between Sept. 14-24

CBC News ·
The Saskatchewan Health Authority issued potential COVID-19 alerts for two businesses in Regina and two others in Yorkton. (The Canadian Press/NIAID-RML via AP)

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has issued COVID-19 exposure alerts for businesses in Regina and Yorkton.

The health authority said there was a potential exposure in Regina last Thursday morning at the Safeway on 13th Street between 10:30-11 a.m.

And at the Regina Walmart on Prince of Wales Drive between 2-2:30 p.m. on Sept. 19.

The Yorkton alerts are for:

Giant Tiger on Broadway Street East on Sept. 17 from 9:15-9:45 a.m.

Walmart on Hamilton Road:

  • Sept. 14 from 9:10-10:30 a.m.
  • Sept .16 from 9:10-9:40 a.m.
  • Sept. 18 from 9:10-9:50 a.m.
  • Sept. 22 from 9:15-10:30 a.m.

 

