COVID-19 exposure alerts issued for Regina and Yorkton businesses
COVID-19 exposure alerts have been issued for businesses in Regina and Yorkton.
Saskatchewan Health Authority says potential exposures were between Sept. 14-24
The Saskatchewan Health Authority has issued COVID-19 exposure alerts for businesses in Regina and Yorkton.
The health authority said there was a potential exposure in Regina last Thursday morning at the Safeway on 13th Street between 10:30-11 a.m.
And at the Regina Walmart on Prince of Wales Drive between 2-2:30 p.m. on Sept. 19.
The Yorkton alerts are for:
Giant Tiger on Broadway Street East on Sept. 17 from 9:15-9:45 a.m.
Walmart on Hamilton Road:
- Sept. 14 from 9:10-10:30 a.m.
- Sept .16 from 9:10-9:40 a.m.
- Sept. 18 from 9:10-9:50 a.m.
- Sept. 22 from 9:15-10:30 a.m.