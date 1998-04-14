COVID-19 exposure alerts issued for Regina and Yorkton businesses

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has issued COVID-19 exposure alerts for businesses in Regina and Yorkton.

The health authority said there was a potential exposure in Regina last Thursday morning at the Safeway on 13th Street between 10:30-11 a.m.

And at the Regina Walmart on Prince of Wales Drive between 2-2:30 p.m. on Sept. 19.

The Yorkton alerts are for:

Giant Tiger on Broadway Street East on Sept. 17 from 9:15-9:45 a.m.

Walmart on Hamilton Road: