COVID-19 exposure alerts issued after events in Prince Albert, Birch Hills

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is out with COVID-19 exposure alerts triggered by events two weekends ago.

According to a news release Wednesday morning, both events were held on Aug. 28.

At least one person who was infectious with the virus attended a funeral in Birch Hills, Sask. — both the graveside service and funeral reception at the community's civic centre. That was between 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. CST.

The other event was a wedding held at Prince Albert's Carlton Park Hall. The SHA said at least one person who was infectious with COVID-19 attended the celebration between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m. CST.

Public health officials are urging anyone who attended these events unvaccinated to get tested for COVID-19 immediately and to self-isolate until at least this Saturday, regardless of the results.

Anyone who is fully vaccinated and the second dose was administered on or before Aug. 14 does not need to self-isolate. Instead, they're asked to self-monitor for symptoms until this Saturday.

The SHA reminds people that self-isolating means staying home and away from work, school, stores and any social or public setting. Avoiding contact with anyone who hasn't been fully vaccinated for two weeks is also recommended.