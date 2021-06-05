COVID-19 outbreaks declared at potash mines, high school in Esterhazy, Sask.

Two potash mines and a school in Esterhazy, Sask., were declared the sites of COVID-19 outbreaks.

Esterhazy is about 180 kilometres northeast of Regina.

The Mosaic Company said outbreaks were declared at two Esterhazy mine sites on Oct. 10, 2021. The outbreaks occurred among the K1 and K2 mine's surface crews, the company said.

Although underground operation in the K1 and K2 mines ended in June 2021, the existing mills on those sites are still being used while development continues on the K3 mine site.

CBC contacted the Mosaic Company for comment but has not received a response.

An outbreak was also declared at Esterhazy High School.

The Town of Esterhazy shut down the school, the town office and other facilities like the community hall and local rink in response to the outbreak.

"This was just a temporary precautionary measure that we felt would support the municipality, would support the local school, plus we would support our local hospital," said Mike Thorley, the town's chief administrative officer.

Thorely said the local hospital was already overrun with cases of COVID-19 at the time of the outbreak and that patients had to go to other hospitals in Moosomin, Yorkton and Regina.

The town reopened its facilities on Monday, Oct. 18, after they were closed for 10 days.

The facilities will be reviewed going forward to help prevent the spread of the virus.