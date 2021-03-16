Regina's drive-thru COVID-19 immunization clinic now open to people aged 60 to 64
Clinic open to Sask. residents on first-come, first-serve basis
The AstraZeneca-Oxford drive-thru immunization clinic in Regina has opened up to more ages.
Saskatchewan residents aged 60 to 64 are now eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine at the drive-thru clinic.
The doses are first-come, first-served. Appointments can not be booked.
The drive-thru site, located on the grounds of the Regina Exhibition Association Ltd., is open from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. CST on Tuesday.
Information on the current wait times can be found at this link.
Those who are eligible are asked to enter the grounds through the Lewvan Drive and 11th Avenue entrance and follow the green signs for the immunization drive-thru clinic.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority said the site will continue to open up to other ages, in reverse order from oldest to youngest.
"Saskatchewan residents are being vaccinated as fast as supply allows and is happening in phases, so people most at risk get it first," the SHA said in a news release. "More groups will be eligible as Saskatchewan receives more doses. Once you become eligible, you will always be eligible to receive immunization."
Saskatchewan has received 15,500 doses of AstraZeneca-Oxford's COVID-19 vaccine. The drive-thru clinic will remain open until all doses have been administered.
