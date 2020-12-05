COVID-19 in Sask.: 202 new cases, 116 in hospital Saturday

Saskatchewan reported 202 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the province's seven-day average of new cases to 263 per day.

There are now 116 people in hospital due to COVID-19, including 25 in intensive care.

Regina reported the highest number of new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, with 51.

Only four new cases were reported in Saskatoon, but Saturday's provincial update said those numbers are lower than anticipated due to a data-related issue that is being corrected. An update is expected tomorrow.

The provincial update said there were 33 new cases in the north central zone, 21 in the southwest, 18 in the northwest , 17 in the far northeast, 13 in the southeast and 10 in the northeast.

Eight new cases were reported in each of the far northwest, central west and central east zones, and there were six in the south central zone. The location for five other cases is pending.

Three zones also saw their total cases grow as residence information was updated by Saturday.

A total of nine cases were assigned to three zones, including: a Nov. 23 case assigned to the northwest zone, seven Dec. 3 cases assigned to the north central zone, and a Nov. 29 case assigned to the southeast zone.

The total number of cases in the province since the start of the pandemic is now 9,730, with 4,191 active cases as of Saturday. There have been 5,484 total recoveries, and 55 deaths due to the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.