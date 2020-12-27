COVID-19 in Sask.: 7 new deaths, 559 new cases reported in 3-day provincial update

Seven deaths and 559 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Saskatchewan since Friday, according to the province.

Sunday's update said there were 229 cases reported on Friday, when 125 people were in acute care and 29 were in intensive care. On Saturday, there were 123 new cases and no new deaths reported, with 144 in acute care and 30 in ICU.

By Sunday, there were 198 new cases and seven deaths reported — bringing the province's total to 141 deaths — and 182 people in hospital, with 156 people in acute care and 26 in ICU.

The seven deaths reported on Sunday were listed:

Two in the 80 and above age group in the north west zone

Two in the 70 to 79 age group in the north central zone.

One in the 30 to 39 age group in the north west

One in the 80 and above age group in Regina

One in the 80 and above age group in the south east zone

There were 126 new cases in the Saskatoon zone, 104 cases in the north central, 70 new cases in the Regina zone, 44 new cases in the far north east, 41 in the north west, 22 in the north east, 21 in the central east, 11 in the south east, four new cases in the south central and two new cases in the south west.

Sunday's update said there were 87 cases that were pending residence information.

Of the 14,814 total COVID-19 cases reported in Saskatchewan, 3,398 were considered active as of Sunday. There were 500 recoveries reported, bringing the province's recovery total to 11,275.

The update said the province's seven-day average of daily new cases is 180, or 14.9 per 100,000 people.

On Dec. 25, there were 2,422 COVID tests reported; there were 1,442 reported for Dec. 26 and 1,215 tests were reported on Sunday, when the latest 198 cases were reported, for a test-positivity rate of 16.3 per cent.

As of Sunday there were 420,620 COVID-19 tests reported in Saskatchewan.

Sunday's data showed there were 8,436 cases of COVID-19 reported in people under 40, or 57 per cent of all reported cases.

Outbreaks added Christmas Eve, Boxing Day

A number of outbreaks were added to the provincial list on Christmas Eve and Boxing Day.

Ward 1 of the Battleford District Care Centre and the Rosthern Hospital reported outbreaks on Thursday, as did the Warm N Cozy Care Home at 502 Paton Crescent in Saskatoon.

Willowgrove Elementary School and Walter Murray Collegiate in Saskatoon were listed as outbreaks on Thursday.

Outbreaks were also reported at Public Health CD COVID Contact Tracing, on 2110 Hamilton Street, and at Clair Parker Homes on 140 Halifax Street N. in Regina on Thursday.

On Saturday an outbreak was reported at the Rose Garden/Heritage Heights Lutheran Home in Regina and at the Princess Alexandria Spadina Early Learning Childcare Co-operative in Saskatoon.