COVID-19 in Sask.: 55 new probable cases of Omicron variant reported

Saskatchewan's COVID-19 update said 55 probable cases of the Omicron variant were being investigated and the province reported a total of 10 cases of the variant.

As of Monday there were 59 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the province's active total to 565.

Over one third — or 35.6 per cent — of the new cases fell into the 20 to 39 age category.

The new cases were reported as follows:

Northwest, one.

North central, two.

Saskatoon, 25.

Central west, one.

Central east, eight.

Regina, 16.

Southwest, one.

South central, one.

Southeast, four.

Saskatchewan's update said the provincial seven-day average of new cases was 59, or 4.9 new cases per 100,000 people.

No deaths were reported on Monday, but 102 people were reported to be in hospital due to the virus. Of those in hospital, 63, or 61.8 per cent, were not fully vaccinated.

There were 32 people reported to be in intensive care. No residents were reported in out-of-province intensive care units.

Over 1,200 vaccine doses were reported on Monday; 706 were first doses, while 517 fell in the "fully vaccinated" category.

The province, through a brief press release, said more than 18,000 booster shot appointments were booked through its online system for Monday, the first day of eligibility for those.