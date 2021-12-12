COVID-19 in Sask.: ICU hospitalizations rise to 35, 37 new cases confirmed Sunday

Saskatchewan's ICU hospitalizations continue to rise, as 35 are now in intensive care due to COVID-19.

On Saturday the province reported 34 people in intensive care, and last Thursday the province reported 30 people in intensive care.

An additional patient is in intensive care outside of Saskatchewan and is not counted in the province's total intensive care numbers.

Another 37 cases of COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Saskatchewan on Sunday, bringing the total number of active cases to 612 in the province. No additional deaths were reported.

The new cases were reported as follows:

Far North west, one.

North west, two.

North central, five.

Saskatoon, nine.

Regina, 10.

South west, one.

South central, one.

South east, three.

One new case required residence information.

The province's dashboard indicated 27 per cent of the new cases reported Sunday were in the 20 to 39 category.

The seven-day daily average of new cases sat at 56 as of Sunday, or 4.7 per 100,000 people.

An additional 1,552 vaccinations were distributed through Saskatchewan; some 546 people became fully vaccinated while the remainder were first-time vaccinations.