Sask. records 4 COVID-19 deaths in last 2 weeks

Another four people died from COVID-19 in Saskatchewan between Oct. 8 and Oct. 21, according to the province's latest respiratory illness surveillance report.

There were 23 COVID-19 outbreaks reported in a high-risk setting in the past two weeks, according to the report, which was released Friday. The province did not provide details as to what kind of high-risk setting the outbreaks occurred in.

The province said COVID-19 test positivity for the most recent surveillance week was 15.5 per cent compared to 14.9 per cent in the previous week.

It also said that COVID-19 is the most detected virus in the province at this point. There has been a recent uptick in Regina, Saskatoon, Melville and the northwest areas of the province.

Other areas of the province, however, had relatively stable or decreasing trends.

A look at the numbers, week-to-week:

(Government of Saskatchewan)

Total hospital admissions for respiratory viruses increased from 257 for the previous two weeks to 271 for the most recent two-week surveillance period.

COVID-19 hospitalizations increased from 180 for the previous reporting period to 217 for the Oct. 8-21 period. Intensive care unit admissions increased from 16 to 17 in the most recent two weeks.

Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, cases remained stable, with eight in the last two weeks, according to the province. Influenza test positivity remains very low.

COVID-19 cases were highest in the 65 and older age group, with that age group accounting for 58 per cent of cases.

COVID-19 vaccination uptake in Saskatchewan at this time is low, the report said. Of those aged five years and older, 8.6 per cent have received their latest dose in the last six months.

Except for Regina, all areas of the province have less than 50 per cent of their population up-to-date for COVID-19 vaccines, according to the report.