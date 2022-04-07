COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations on the rise; province encourages residents to get booster shots

The province's latest weekly COVID-19 report is out and it shows that deaths and hospitalizations are on the rise.

On Wednesday, there were 354 people in hospital with COVID-19, 30 more than a week ago. The number of ICU cases is holding steady at 20, compared to 21 last week.

Over the week that ended on April 2, 24 deaths were reported. That's four more than was reported in last week's report. Sixteen deaths happened in the last week, and the other 8 were from the week of March 21-26 but only reported today.

In his first public appearance in almost two months, Saskatchewan's Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said that COVID-19 has plateaued in the province, despite the increase in deaths and hospitalizations this week.

"We've definitely been in a plateau. We haven't been coming down. I think today's numbers show a bit of an upward trend, but I think we need to look at it for another week or two," said Shahab.

"But I think what's more important is that as we look at these weekly reports, the question is that as individuals, what do we do about it? And that remains the same."

Shahab said washing hands, ensuring indoor spaces have good ventilation, masking and getting vaccinations continue to be his recommendations. But he said the province is not in a sixth wave of the pandemic at this time.

Meanwhile, the government has been encouraging people to get their booster shots. However, according to the report, almost half (48.6%) of the Saskatchewan adult population has yet to get a booster.

Shahab said booster shots are especially important right now.

"There's still 30 per cent of people 60 to 69 who haven't got a booster dose, about half of people 50 to 59 haven't. And these are the age groups who are at higher risk of hospitalization. And in fact, when you look at our hospitalizations, the bulk still are unvaccinated."

"This is the age group who especially should wear the best mask," said Shahab about the senior population.

Shahab said there will be announcement about who is next eligible for their second booster shot net week.

The province also reported 20 confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care and care home settings this week. That's up 10 from last week.

Long-term care home and care home residents have been able to receive their second booster since January.

There were 7,689 lab tests performed in Saskatchewan, with 1,196 positive results. That lead to a test positivity of 13.2 per cent. That is slightly higher than last week which was at 12.3 per cent.

The province said it is discontinuing Sotrovimab, a monoclonal antibody given by intravenous infusion. The antibody has been used for the treatment of mild COVID-19 to prevent serious outcomes, including hospitalizations. The province said that recent clinical studies have demonstrated reduced efficacy against Omicron's BA.2 subvariant.