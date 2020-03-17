Sask. gov't temporarily suspends residential evictions, one day after declining to do so
Min. Morgan to speak at 1:30 p.m. CST
The Saskatchewan government announced Thursday it would be temporarily suspending residential evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, just one day after declining to do so.
The Office of Residential Tenancies (ORT) won't be accepting eviction applications relating to late or missed rent, or other reasons deemed non-urgent, according to a Thursday news release.
Urgent eviction hearings will still go on. These would include situations such as a tenant posing a health and safety risk due to violence, or damage of property.
Tenants will have to pay their rent in full when the state of emergency is over.
Regina mayor Michael Fougere had asked the province on Tuesday if they would suspend evictions.
Justice minister Don Morgan is scheduled to speak on the matter at 1:30 p.m. CST.
With files from Creeden Martell
