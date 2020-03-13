Movie ticket sales limited, event cancellations pile up in Sask. due to COVID-19

Landmark Cinemas, which operares movie theatres in Regina, Saskatoon and Yorkton, has announced it will limit the number of people in each of its theatres by half.

"Our reserved seating system has blocked every other loveseat recliner or conventional chair to dramatically increase personal space," Landmark said in a news release.

Landmark said it will also be increasing the frequency of cleaning in common areas and requiring a new bag or cup for each refill of popcorn or drinks.

Other concerts and events around Saskatchewan, including Celine Dion's upcoming tour, have been cancelled or postponed.

Celine Dion has postponed her upcoming tour including dates in Regina and Saskatoon. (Alice Chiche/AFP via Getty Images)

Dion is postponing the remainder of the North American leg of her Courage World Tour from March 24 through April 27.

That includes the April 25 concert in Saskatoon.

Dion's website said rescheduled dates will be announced shortly.

Casino Regina

Comedian Bob Saget's show at Casino Regina on Sunday has been postponed.

Matthew Good's show March 31 has also been postponed.

All tickets for both shows will be refunded at point of purchase.

Matthew Good has postponed his show at Casino Regina. (Vivian Rashotte/CBC)

SaskGaming is offering ticket refunds for shows scheduled between March 13 and May 31 in the show lounge.

The Blue Jay Sessions

The Blue Jay Sessions: Juno Edition has cancelled the songwriters' sessions at Somewhere Else Pub & Grill from March 12 to 15.

The Glorious Sons

The Glorious Sons tour is postponed, affecting the March 13 concert in Saskatoon and the March 20 gig in Regina.

Other cancelled events

The Regina & Region Home Builders Association's spring home show at Evraz Place March 27 to 29 has been cancelled.

The Saskatoon & Region Home Builders' Association (SRHBA) has postponed its March 20 to 23 HomeStyles Home & Renovation Show at Prairieland Park.

The Regina Chamber of Commerce has rescheduled its Paragon Awards from April 3 to Sept. 4.

Pamela Schwann, president of the Saskatchewan Mining Association, said the upcoming Saskatchewan Mining Supply Chain Forum scheduled for April 21 and 22 at Prairieland Park has been rescheduled for Oct. 27 and 28.

An Agricultural Producers Association of Saskatchewan (APAS) conference scheduled for this weekend has been postponed.

The NSBA is postponing all events for March, including the 23rd annual Business Builder Awards.

Read Saskatoon cancelled its major fundraiser Lit Up!

The City of Regina is discussing upcoming public events, but no cancellations have been announced.

Likewise the City of Saskatoon is assessing programs and services, but no cancellations yet.