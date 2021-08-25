COVID-19 in Sask.: 216 new cases, 108 people in hospital

Saskatchewan reported 216 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest number since mid-May.

According to data on the provincial health ministry's website, that's 77 more new cases that were reported Tuesday.

Also increasing is the number of people in hospital — 108 compared to 100 on Tuesday.

There were no new deaths, leaving the total since the pandemic began at 592.

COVID-19 numbers fixed after false-positives found

Some older numbers on the website have been recalculated after more than 200 false positives at the provincial testing lab earlier this month.

The province says it has removed 171 false-positives from the provincial case count.

For example, on Aug. 20, the province reported 244 new cases, but now that number has been reset to 198.

Wednesday's count of known active COVID-19 cases is 1,528.

A total of 1,944 people got COVID vaccines in the province Tuesday and 3,195 people got tested for the disease.

Saskatoon remains province's coronavirus hot spot

The province says of the 108 people in hospital, 20 are in intensive care. Around 71 per cent of those in hospital are not fully vaccinated, the province says.

In terms of the regional breakdown of active cases, the Saskatoon zone is the province's hot spot by a wide margin with 455 known cases.

In the Regina zone, there are 86 known active cases.

The province said people 20 to 39 years of age make up more than 40 per cent of the new cases.