COVID-19 in Sask.: 85 new cases, 74 in unvaccinated people

Almost all of the 85 new COVID-19 cases Saskatchewan reported Monday were people who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

The province has begun publishing a breakdown of new cases by vaccination status.

Of the 85 new cases Monday, 74 were unvaccinated, five were partially vaccinated and six were fully vaccinated.

There were no new deaths.

There were 1,205 tests administered on Sunday. There were also 1,166 vaccines given, with about two-thirds of them being second doses.

The seven day average has risen to 110 cases per day.

There are 1,038 active cases, with Saskatoon having the most at 246.

In contrast, Regina reported just three new cases and has just 51 active cases.

Seventy-one people are in hospital, with 12 of them in intensive care.