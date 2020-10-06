New COVID-19 cases confirmed at schools in Saskatoon, Moose Jaw

COVID-19 cases are being reported at schools in Saskatoon and Moose Jaw.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority says it informed Saskatoon Public Schools of one positive case of COVID-19 at Chief Whitecap School.

Two cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Moose Jaw schools by the director of education for the Prairie South School Division.

One case is in Prince Arthur School, while the other is at Central Collegiate.

Classes in both schools are continuing without interruption.