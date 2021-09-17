COVID-19 in Sask.: province reports more than 400 new cases for 6th day in a row
7 new deaths reported, 50 COVID-19 patients in ICUs
For the sixth day in a row, Saskatchewan has reported more than 400 new COVID-19 cases in a day, with 472 on Friday.
Seven new deaths of people with COVID-19 were also reported.
Meanwhile, there are 223 COVID-19 patients in hospital. Fifty of them are in Saskatchewan's ICUs, up from the 48 reported Thursday.
More than one-third of the new cases are in people under the age of 20, according to the province.
Saskatchewan has had 61,065 cases since the beginning of the pandemic and currently has 4,234 known active cases, according to the provincial dashboard.
The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases has jumped up to 444, or 36.9 new cases per 100,000 people.
Premier Scott Moe announced a host of new measures meant to slow the spread of COVID-19 on Thursday.
As of Oct. 1, the province will require either proof of vaccination or a negative test for people to access a variety of public places, including gyms, restaurants and bars, and entertainment venues.
Masks are once again mandatory in indoor public spaces, as of Friday.
Friday's new cases are located in the following zones:
-
Far northwest: 16.
-
Far northeast: 26.
-
Northwest: 60.
-
North central: 27.
-
Northeast: 23.
-
Saskatoon: 80.
-
Central west: nine.
-
Central east: 24.
-
Regina: 54.
-
Southwest: 27.
-
South central: 34.
-
Southeast: 46.
Location information is pending for another 46 cases.
Vaccinations in Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan also reported 3,287 new COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.
Of them, 1,560 were first doses and 1,727 were second doses.
The province also reported 4,248 new COVID-19 tests.
Just under 72 per cent of the Saskatchewan population eligible for vaccination has been fully vaccinated and 80 per cent have received at least one dose, according to CBC's vaccine tracker.
