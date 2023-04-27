Sask. COVID-19 cases continue to decline, 4 deaths reported in last 2 weeks: CRISP report

The spring may have brought allergies to many, but COVID-19 isn't being diagnosed in Saskatchewan as much as in previous months.

According to to the latest Community Respiratory Illness Surveillance Program (CRISP) report, COVID-19 diagnoses have decreased to 191 positive laboratory cases a week from 208.

Those numbers are from the period between April 9 and April 22.

Four COVID-related deaths were reported during that period. That is down from 15 deaths in the previous two weeks.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 hospitalizations have decreased to 138 for the most recent two weeks from 171 for the previous two weeks, but ICU admissions have increased to 16 from 11.

The province said COVID-19 cases are largely in the 20 to 64 years (28.1 per cent) and 65 years and older (61.3 per cent) age groups.

The province said Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and influenza cases remain low.

Wastewater viral load

In the most recent CRISP report, Regina, Saskatoon and Prince Albert wastewater COVID-19 viral loads remained stable as high, moderate and low respectively in the period between April 9 and April 22.

Meanwhile, North Battleford decreased to low from moderate.