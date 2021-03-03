COVID-19 in Sask: 121 new cases, two more deaths reported

Saskatchewan reported 121 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths on Wednesday.

Both deaths were people in the 80-plus age group, with one each from the Regina and Saskatoon zones.

There were also 180 recoveries reported Wednesday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 27,239.

There are 1,431 known active cases in the province. So far there have been 389 COVID-related deaths.

The new cases Wednesday are in the following provincial zones:

Far northwest (two).

Far northeast (40).

Northwest (six).

North central (six)

Northeast (three).

Saskatoon (17).

Central west (two).

Central east (seven).

Regina (35).

Southwest (one).

There are 153 people receiving care in hospital, with 20 of them in intensive care.

The Regina zone has the most known active cases in the province with 431. Saskatoon zone active cases have dropped to 264.

The province processed 2,588 COVID-19 tests on Tuesday.

Saskatchewan's per capita rate is 489,658 tests performed per million population. The national rate is 647,827 tests performed per million population.

The seven-day average of daily new cases in Saskatchewan is 12.5 new cases per 100,000.

Vaccinations

The province administered 1,358 more COVID-19 vaccine doses over the past day in the following zones: far north central (21), far northeast (11), northwest (six), north central (452), central east (351) Saskatoon (391) and Regina (126).

The total number of vaccine doses administered in the province stands at 81,597.

As of March 2, 50 per cent of Phase 1 priority health-care workers had received a first dose, the province said.

Pfizer shipments for the week of March 1 have arrived in Regina (3,510) and Saskatoon (3,510). North Battleford (2,340) and Prince Albert (4,680) shipments are expected by the end of Wednesday.

