COVID-19 case found at Warman High School

The Prairie Spirit School Division says a case of COVID-19 has been identified at Warman High School.

The division says there has been communication with the specific classroom and cohort of the person and the school community but did not say if the person was a student or a staff member.

The division said SHA will continue with contact tracing.

"Our thoughts are with this member of our school community and we hope they are doing well," the division said in a statement on Oct. 14.

"We all have a shared responsibility to decrease the risk of COVID-19 entering schools. Our school plans contain many important measures, processes and protocols which add layers of protection for students and staff," the statement said.

The school will remain open and students are reminded to be diligent in daily health screening and stay home if they are sick. The division is also reminding students to call HealthLine 811 if they experience COVID-19 symptoms.