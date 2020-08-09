COVID-19 in Sask.: 15 new cases reported on Sunday

The government of Saskatchewan reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

There were five new cases in Regina, one new case in the north west, one new case in Saskatoon, one new case in the central west, three new cases in the south west and three new cases in the central zones. One new case's residence information is pending.

Three cases were removed from the provincial COVID-19 case total. A case reported on July 22 and two cases reported on Aug. 7 were from people who lived out of Saskatchewan.

The province is now recording 1,445 cases of COVID-19. Of the reported cases, 168 are considered active. The government's update said 12 more people had recovered as of Sunday.

Sunday's update said 13 people were in the hospital due to COVID-19. Seven were in inpatient care and six were in intensive care.

There were 1,945 COVID-19 tests performed on Saturday, bringing the provincial testing total to 111,748.