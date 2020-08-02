COVID-19 in Sask.: 18 in hospital, 8 new cases reported on Sunday

The government said as of Sunday there were 18 people in hospital due to COVID-19.

Eleven are in inpatient care: five in Saskatoon, one in the central region, four in the southern region and one in Regina.

Seven people are in intensive care: one in the northern region, four in Saskatoon and two in Regina.

Sunday's hospitalization total marked the second-highest number reported in a single day, going back to May 8 of this year, when the province reported 19 people in hospital.

Eight new cases were reported on Sunday, bringing the province's total COVID-19 case count to 1,342. New cases were reported in the north, central, Saskatoon, south and Regina regions of the province.

There were 254 active cases of COVID-19 reported in the province on Sunday, a decline from the 262 reported by the government on Saturday.

The government said 16 people recovered in Sunday's update.

The province marked the second straight day of record-setting testing numbers. The government's update said over 2,000 tests were conducted on Saturday, bringing the provincial testing total to 102,421.