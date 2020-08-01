COVID-19 in Sask.: 14 new cases in province, 1 new case in resident out of province

The government says there are 15 new cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday, with one of those new cases coming from a resident who tested positive out of province.

There are four new cases in the province's northern region, three in Saskatoon region, seven in the southern region and one case in the Regina region.

The government's update said nine of the 15 cases reported on Saturday were from multiple communal living settings in Saskatchewan.

There were 262 active cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan on Saturday, a decline from Friday's reported 293 cases.

The government said 14 people were in hospital as of Saturday. Eight people were receiving inpatient care and six people were in intensive care due to COVID-19.

The government said 1,807 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan, a total that represented the highest number of tests to date and pushed the province's total testing number over the 100,000 mark.

As of Saturday there were 1,334 cases of COVID-19 reported in Saskatchewan.