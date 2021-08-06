COVID-19 in Sask.: 85 new cases, another death reported Friday

Saskatchewan has recorded the highest daily number of new COVID-19 cases in almost a month, with most of them in people under 30.

There were 85 new cases and one new death reported Friday on the province's online COVID-19 dashboard.

That's the most new cases in a day since July 8, a few days before the province removed restrictions on gathering sizes and ended mandatory masking.

Another two Saskatchewan people who tested positive out-of-province have now also been added to Saskatchewan's total.

There have now been 582 deaths from the illness in the province since the pandemic started.

Younger people getting sick

About 72 per cent of the new cases are among younger people — those under 30.

The seven-day average of new cases is now 54 (an increase of three).

As of Friday, there were 549 known active cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan. To date, there have been 50,338 confirmed cases in the province.

There are now 57 people in hospital with the illness, including 12 in intensive care.

Saskatchewan reported 1,931 more COVID-19 tests in the update.

Another 3,707 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered, bringing the province's fully vaccinated total to 661,545.