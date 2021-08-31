COVID-19 in Sask: 274 new cases, two more deaths

Two more people died due to COVID-19 in Saskatchewan in the past 24-hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 603.

And there are 274 new confirmed cases of the virus, the province announced on Tuesday. That's the highest since Aug. 28 when there were 371 cases.

There are now 2,204 active cases in the province, the highest it's been since early May.

The seven-day rolling average has risen to 248 new cases per day, up 19 from 229 yesterday.

The new cases are located in: the Far North West (eight); Far North East (45); North West (36); North Central (40); North East (12); Saskatoon (72); Central West (seven); Central East (12); Regina (10); South West (seven); South Central (two) and South East (three) zones. There are also 20 cases pending location information.

There are now 130 people in hospital, 19 more than the previous day. And 30 of those patients are in ICU.

Three-quarters of hospitalized patients have not been fully vaccinated.

A total of 682 vaccine doses were administered, including 323 first doses.