COVID-19 in Sask.: 369 new cases reported, 110 in hospital, 1 new death

Saskatchewan continued to report increases of COVID-19 cases in the province as of Saturday.

There were 369 new cases reported in the province's dashboard update, the twelfth straight day at least 100 cases were reported. Saturday's tally is the highest total new case increase since April 9, when 364 new cases were reported and the third highest single-day increase in all of 2021.

The new cases were reported as follows:

Far northwest, nine.

Far north central, two.

Far northeast, 41.

Northwest, 35.

North central, 65.

Northeast, 24.

Saskatoon, 112.

Central west, six.

Central east, six.

Regina, 22.

Southwest, three.

South central, eight.

Southeast, nine.

Of the new cases reported Saturday, 27 still required residence information. There were 11 cases from earlier in the week assigned to the far northwest, far north central, northwest, north central, Saskatoon and Regina zones in Saturday's update.

One person who tested positive out of province was added to Regina's case counts, while 15 false positive cases previously reported among the Regina, south central and southeast zones were removed from their respective zones.

Nearly 2,000 cases of COVID-19 are considered active in Saskatchewan. Just over one-third of the new cases reported Saturday came from the age 20 to 39 category.

110 people are currently in hospital with the virus; 25 in ICU. Of the 110 patients, the dashboard update said 81, or 73.6 per cent were not fully vaccinated.

The death reported on Saturday brings Saskatchewan's total reported deaths to 597.

The seven-day daily average of new cases is 210, or 17.4 new cases per 100,000 people.

An additional 1,049 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered and another 1,622 people were "fully vaccinated" by Saturday's update, bringing the provincial total of "fully vaccinated" residents to 692,313.